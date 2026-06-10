Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, is in the final stage of its theatrical run, and the ongoing week is probably its last week in theaters. Released on May 14, the film had a decent run at the worldwide box office, fetching a healthy sum in almost four weeks. Currently, it’s the third-highest-grossing film of Basil’s and will finish its journey in the same position. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 27!

How much did Athiradi earn at the worldwide box office in 27 days?

The Malayalam action comedy film has slowed completely, and on the fourth Tuesday, day 27, it scored only 2 lakh in India. Overall, it has earned 36.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 43.6 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 24.65 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 27-day worldwide box office collection stands at 68.25 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 36.95 crore

India gross – 43.6 crore

Overseas gross – 24.65 crore

Worldwide gross – 68.25 crore

Athiradi to finish its run as Basil Joseph’s 3rd highest-grosser

With 68.25 crore in the kitty, Athiradi is currently Basil Joseph’s third-highest-grossing film globally, standing above Sookshmadarshini (56 crore). It stands below Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (91.37 crore). With no fuel left in the tank, the film won’t cover a major distance and will conclude its run in the same position, scoring 68.3-68.35 crore gross.

Take a look at Basil Joseph’s top grossers globally:

Ajayante Randam Moshanam – 108.03 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil – 91.37 crore Athiradi – 68.25 crore (27 days) Sookshmadarshini – 56 crore Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey – 43.2 crore

Budget and box office verdict

Athiradi was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore, and has earned 36.95 crore net so far at the Indian box office. So, in 27 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 6.95 crore. Calculated further, it equals 23.16% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 36.95 crore

ROI – 6.95 crore

ROI% – 23.16%

Verdict – Plus

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