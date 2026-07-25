Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat The Jungle Book( Photo Credit – YouTube/Prime Video )

Toy Story 5 by Pixar is saving Disney’s face in the box office battle. It will soon outgross The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the highest-grossing animation of the year. The Pixar sequel is overthrowing other Disney blockbusters in its path, and this time, The Jungle Book has fallen in its way. The Pixar animation is inches away from beating Jon Favreau’s live-action reimagination at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5 maintains a stronghold at the North American box office

The movie has been earning solid numbers at the box office in North America. It collected $1.8 million on its 5th Thursday domestically. It declined by 34.1% from last Thursday at the North American box office. The Pixar animated film has hit a $438.6 million cume at the North American box office. It is tracking to earn $470 million to $500 million at the domestic box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 is the 3rd highest-grossing film worldwide for 2026. The Pixar animation has collected $438.5 million at the overseas box office. The Tom Hanks starrer is inching closer to the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. Combining the domestic and overseas totals, the worldwide collection of the movie hits $966.2 million.

Box office summary

Domestic – $438.5 million

International – $527.6 million

Worldwide – $966.2 million

Inches away from overtaking another Disney biggie, The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book, directed by Jon Favreau, is a photorealistic live-action remake of Walt Disney’s 1967 animated film, loosely based on Rudyard Kipling’s story collection of the same name. It is one of the most expensive readaptations to date.

According to the Box Office Mojo data, The Jungle Book collected $967.7 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. Toy Story 5 is less than $2 million away from surpassing The Jungle Book and climbing the all-time top 70 grossers worldwide. It will soon hit $1 billion worldwide. Toy Story 5 was released in the theaters on June 19.

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