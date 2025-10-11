Jon Favreau is a multi-talented Hollywood personality best known for playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon strongly advocated for Robert Downey Jr. to be cast as Iron Man, so MCU fans owe him a big thanks. He also directed the first Iron Man, thus laying the MCU’s foundation stone. Over the years, Jon has directed several movies, some of which were huge blockbusters. Here, we are ranking his top highest-grossing films ever.

Favreau made his directorial debut with Made in 2001, which he also wrote. His first commercial success as a filmmaker came with 2003’s Elf, and according to The Numbers, he has directed nine films to date. As a supporting actor, Jon worked in around twenty-four movies, and his aggregate box office total is $10.3 billion worldwide.

Top 5 highest-grossing films of Jon Favreau

Elf (2003)

Domestic – $178.0 million

Worldwide – $230.2 million

Elf is a heartwarming comedy about Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, who travels to New York City to find his real father. His childlike innocence and holiday spirit clash hilariously with the modern world. The film has become a Christmas classic, loved for its humor and festive charm.

Iron Man (2008)

Domestic – $319.0 million

Worldwide – $585.8 million

Iron Man introduces Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark, a genius billionaire who becomes the armored superhero Iron Man after a life-changing kidnapping. He must confront his past weapons dealings while embracing his new role as a hero. The film launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, blending action, humor, and cutting-edge tech.

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Domestic – $312.4 million

Worldwide – $623.9 million

It continues Tony Stark’s [played by Robert Downey Jr] journey as he faces pressure from the government, rivals, and declining health. He encounters new threats like Whiplash and Justin Hammer while grappling with the responsibilities of being Iron Man. The film expands the MCU with the introduction of Black Widow [played by Scarlett Johansson] and more SHIELD involvement.

The Jungle Book (2016)

Domestic – $364.0 million

Worldwide – $967.7 million

It is a live-action/CGI adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic tales. It follows Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves, as he embarks on a thrilling journey of self-discovery in the jungle. The film is praised for its breathtaking visuals, emotional storytelling, and lifelike animal performances.

The Lion King (2019)

Domestic- $543.6 million

Worldwide- $1.6 billion

The Lion King (2019) is a photorealistic remake of Disney’s 1994 animated classic, directed by Jon Favreau. It follows Simba’s journey from a guilt-ridden cub to the rightful king of the Pride Lands. It is also one of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time.

Jon Favreau is a filmmaker who balances innovation, emotion, and entertainment, appealing to critics and general audiences. Looking at the above list, it is clear that he has aces family movies and his fans always look forward to his directed movies.

What’s Next for Jon Favreau as a Director?

Jon Favreau is directing another Disney project after 2019’s The Lion King. He has directed The Mandalorian and Grogu, part of the Star Wars franchise, and a continuation of the Disney+ show. The film will feature Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, alongside Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne. It is slated to be released in May 2026.

