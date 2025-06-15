Robert Downey Jr. is not only one of the most popular actors in Hollywood but also one of the most interesting personalities. His life has been many things, but boring. He struggled with dependency on illegal substances for a large part of his life, and almost got derailed from his career before turning his life around. Every fan knows how dedication, hard work, and passion for acting helped him get back on track and become what he is now.

Even though Downey Jr. experienced a massive surge in his career by playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has also been part of many other prestigious projects. He has played iconic roles and received many accolades, including his recent Oscar win for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. While we all know about his incredible filmography, many might not know the personal details about the actor. If you are one such fan keen to understand what Downey Jr. is like beyond the spotlight, here are 10 interesting and unknown facts about him.

10. Robert Downey Jr Almost Didn’t Become Iron Man

Everyone in the industry knew about RDJ’s reliance on substance use and thought of him as someone who could not be trusted with a role of great importance. Even Marvel was skeptical about it before casting him as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the 2008 movie. However, the director of the movie, Jon Favreau, insisted on finalizing RDJ for the role.

He once said (via Cinema Blend), “By studying the Iron Man role and developing that script, I realized that the character seemed to line-up with Robert in all the good and bad ways. And the story of Iron Man was really the story of Robert’s career.”

BREAKING: Robert Downey Jr. has been cast as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Jon Favreau’s ‘IRON MAN’ movie. pic.twitter.com/NPblkXRDIp — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) April 1, 2020

9. Robert Downey Jr. Has Released Music On His Own

This is an absolutely unknown fact, and many might have no idea that RDJ is also a musician. Yes, that’s right! He can play instruments like piano, guitar, and drums. He even released his own music album: The Futurist.

8. Robert Downey Jr. Likes Martial Arts & Follows Yoga

When the Sherlock Holmes actor is not busy with his filming schedules, he practices Wing Chun, a form of Kung Fu. He loves martial arts and follows regular yoga, and that’s the key to his fitness. He even used some of his technical moves during fight scenes in movies like The Avengers to make them look more realistic.

A couple of weeks back working out with the great Sifu Eric Oram! #WorkoutDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/1VJb5Y1TJa — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 7, 2021

7. Robert Downey Jr. Began His Acting Career As A Child Artist

RDJ has been in the industry longer than you think. He began his career as a child actor and appeared in several movies and TV shows. When he was only 5 years old, the actor made his first big appearance in the movie Pound, where he played Puppy. His father directed the film as his parents were also involved in the film business.

What Robert Downey Jr. looked like as Puppy in Pound (1970) vs what he looks like as Dr. John Dolittle in Dolittle (2020): pic.twitter.com/3ueA8xrote — BuzzFeed Rewind (@BuzzFeedRewind) January 24, 2022

6. Robert Downey Jr. Once Thanked Burger King For Changing His Life (Sarcastically!)

During an interview with Britain magazine Empire in 2008, RDJ opened up about an incident (before Iron Man happened) involving Burger King that changed his life forever. According to the actor in 2003, he was driving a car full of stash but was so hungry that he had pulled over for a burger from Burger King. He said (per NY Daily News), “I have to thank Burger King. It was such a disgusting burger I ordered. I had that, and this big soda, and I thought something really bad was going to happen.” He then tossed all the stuff into the ocean and began a clean life.

In Iron man (2008) Robert Downey Jr eats a Burger from Burger King. In 2003, it was a burger from Burger King that was so disgusting, it allegedly drove RDJr to become sober. pic.twitter.com/cIg8gdqbYE — Hidden Movie Details (@moviedetail) August 28, 2021

5. Robert Downey Jr. Was Part Of The SNL Cast In 1985

Many might not know about this, but Robert Downey Jr. was part of the ensemble cast of Saturday Night Live back in 1985. The 20-year-old RDJ had featured in the 11th season and had very little experience in comedic timing. Although he was not asked to appear in the next season, his career had taken off by then.

Because of the debate about hot folk on Saturday Night Live, people are once again learning that Robert Downey Jr. was on SNL. No one ever remembers that he and Anthony Michael Hall were both on at the same time. The only brat packers to become cast members. pic.twitter.com/UHAUG9DJsf — MabelJessicaGuster (@GusterMabel) April 5, 2024

4. Robert Downey Jr. Left Jars Full Of Urine On Set While Filming Zodiac

Some reports suggested that Robert Downey Jr used to leave jars full of urine around the set of Zodiac to protest against long working hours. Director David Fincher once admitted that in an interview with Side by Side, and said (per Far Out Magazine), “Robert Downey actually came up to me and said, ‘I can’t work like this. I never get to go to my trailer. I can never get my sh*t together. I’m on my feet 14 hours a day.’ He actually left mason jars of urine on the set, like over in the corner. He’d pee and bring it back as a form of protest.” Crazy right?

Reminder that Robert Downey Jr got so irked at not being allowed pee breaks on the set of Zodiac that he left jars of urine around for David Fincher to find. pic.twitter.com/JAsPk4b9B6 — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) August 23, 2019

3. Robert Downey Jr. Can Impersonate People

Many might know that RDJ has always been a big prankster. He likes to keep his co-stars on their toes and never fails to crack a joke. But many would not know that he can make funny impressions of people. He is very good at impersonating any popular personality or iconic character, which leaves everyone in fits of laughter.

RDJ imitating Stan Lee just added 10 years to my lifespan. pic.twitter.com/tIMmFIsZSo — javi (1610SPIDEY) (@kyberspiders) April 10, 2019

2. RDJ Studied Ballet In England

In the 1970s, Robert Downey Jr. lived in England for a year because of his father’s international work. During his time in England, RDJ studied ballet at the renowned Perry House School in Chelsea. However, as he was very young, the strict routine failed to keep him loyal to the art form in the long term.

The hair, the outfit, rdj doing ballet my life is completepic.twitter.com/YMClFMvj7K — link (@pinktuIips_) May 14, 2019

1. Robert Downey Jr. Hid Snacks On The Avengers Set

Even though it was strictly prohibited, RDJ used to have a secret snack collection hidden on his lab set while filming The Avengers. Who could have said no to Iron Man himself? Also, nobody could figure out where he used to stash it, so they let him keep doing that. In fact, in many scenes where Tony Stark can be seen munching, it was not scripted. It was just RDJ being hungry!

The fact the blueberries weren't written in the script. RDJ just liked to have snacks on set😂 pic.twitter.com/YVADkTYSRh — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 2, 2024

