Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner once revealed how his fellow Avengers stars took props from Marvel sets, sharing an actor’s name and what they took. In a throwback interview, he called them dirtbags as a joke. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jeremy has been playing Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, since 2011, and his last appearance was in Hawkeye in 2021. His character is a master archer, marksman, and skilled in hand-to-hand combat as well. Clint Barton has no superpowers, just skill, grit, and a strong moral compass. He is part of the core Avengers team comprising Black Widow [Sacrlett Johansson], Captain America [Chris Evans], Hulk [Mark Ruffalo], Thor [Chris Hemsworth], and Iron Man [Robert Downey Jr].

Jeremy Renner Once Revealed He Obeyed Marvel’s Rules & Took Nothing From The Sets

The Hawkeye star once appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show [Business Insider] and revealed he obeyed Marvel’s rules. Jeremy Renner claimed, “Over the decade or so of doing ‘The Avengers’ and all that sort of stuff, I never took anything because they asked us not to, and my mom taught me well, so I never took anything. “He added, “All the other Avengers took stuff, those dirtbags!”

Chris Hemsworth took Thor’s Hammer

The Avengers star revealed Chris Hemsworth’s name and said he had taken his on-screen weapon home. Jeremy continued, “They stole something. Thor’s got his hammer.” Jimmy Kimmel further elaborated that Hemsworth stole more than one hammer, prompting Renner to say, “What a dirtbag. What a thief!”

Renner’s Request To Keep His Hawkeye Suit After Filming The Disney+ Series

Jeremy added that he was asked to be the valet guy at his daughter’s school and agreed to do that job wearing his Hawkeye costume. The Avengers star requested Marvel to lend him the suit for his valet duty. He added, “I don’t know if they’re gonna ask for it back. I probably won’t give it back at this point, but I got it finally.”

Jeremy Renner On The Professional Front

Jeremy Renner will appear in a key role in Daniel Craig-led Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The film’s release date was recently revealed with a small teaser. The Netflix film will be released on December 12, 2025.

