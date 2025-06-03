The Grabber isn’t done with us just yet. Ethan Hawke returns to terrify again in The Black Phone 2, the much-anticipated sequel to 2022’s breakout horror hit. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are back for round two, and this time, the creepy vibes go even deeper. The film is officially headed to theaters on October 17, 2025, just in time to dominate the Halloween season (via Hollywood.com).

The first look at The Black Phone 2 was unveiled at CinemaCon, and it already teases a twist. Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) is the one in danger now, while Finney (Mason Thames) steps into the rescuer role. The setting’s icy, the visuals are dreamlike, and the terror is leaning hard into supernatural territory. Think Nightmare on Elm Street energy with a modern pulse.

Black Phone 2 Release Date

After an initial summer slot, The Black Phone 2 is now locked in for October 17, 2025. That’s four months later than expected, but honestly? It’s a perfect Halloween play. Theaters, popcorn, and a masked villain waiting in the shadows, it’s a seasonal horror win. Universal Pictures will handle distribution, with streaming details still under wraps.

Black Phone 2 Cast

Despite his apparent fate in the first film, Ethan Hawke is back as The Grabber. Whether he’s haunting from beyond or resurrecting his twisted ways, his return ups the scare factor. Also returning are Mason Thames as Finney, Madeleine McGraw as Gwen, Jeremy Davies as Terrence Shaw, and Miguel Mora as Robin.

Fresh Faces Include:

Demián Bichir in an undisclosed role

Anna Lore (They/Them, Gotham Knights)—likely a future victim

Arianna Rivas (A Working Man)—role still unknown

It’s a stacked lineup blending original survivors and fresh blood, which hints at more than one terrifying storyline unfolding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Phone (@blackphonemovie)

The Black Phone 2 Plot

Writer-director Scott Derrickson describes the sequel as a high school “coming-of-age horror story.” It evolves naturally from the original’s middle school setting. And with Joe Hill (who penned the original short story) onboard with sequel ideas, things are about to get darker, weirder, and far more ghostly.

While official plot details are under wraps, early buzz suggests The Grabber may now be a full-blown supernatural entity, possibly turning the phone’s haunting concept on its head. Derrickson teased: “Joe Hill pitched me a wonderful idea for a sequel to Black Phone that, if this movie does well, I’m gonna do it. He’s got a great idea… That’s how you do a sequel to Black Phone.”

Black Phone 2 Latest Update

The big update? A sneak peek shown at CinemaCon confirms the tone shift—Gwen’s nightmare, Finney’s new fight, and more ghostly Grabber action. Add in a cast that’s only growing and Hill’s blessing on the story, and it’s clear this sequel is not just a cash-in. It’s the start of a full-fledged horror franchise.

So yeah, mark your calendars. The Black Phone 2 is dialing up the dread for October 2025—and this time, no one’s safe on the other end of the line.

Black Phone 2 Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Had A Meltdown On Quentin Tarantino’s Set Of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – & It Had Nothing To Do With Acting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News