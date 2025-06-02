Jason Statham’s latest action flick didn’t land with a boom in theaters, but make no mistake, A Working Man might just be his most underrated role to date. The David Ayer-directed action thriller quietly hit theaters in the U.S. earlier this year, but didn’t get the box office love it deserved. Now that it’s streaming on Prime Video in the UK and available digitally for rental in the U.S., fans are finally starting to catch on. The catch? It’s still not free for Prime subscribers stateside yet. Still, A Working Man is generating chatter. And deservedly so.

Did Jason Statham Just Drop His Grittiest Role Yet In A Working Man?

This isn’t just another “Statham saves the day” movie. It’s something sharper. Grittier. More grounded. As Levon Cade, a former black ops soldier turned blue-collar worker, Jason Statham dials down the wisecracks and brings quiet intensity. When his boss’s daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers, Cade trades in the hammer for heavy firepower. It’s personal, brutal, and refreshingly stripped-down.

This standalone gem comes during a fascinating shift in Jason Statham’s career. After years of banking on franchise flicks like The Expendables, Fast & Furious, and The Meg, he pivoted. First with The Beekeeper in 2024. Now with A Working Man. And next up? Mutiny, another original action thriller slated for 2026. No sequels. No convoluted timelines. Just tight, one-and-done punches to the gut.

Sure, A Working Man didn’t crush it critically. Its 49% Rotten Tomatoes score had skeptics yawning — but the 87% audience rating tells a different story. Many viewers call it one of his best yet. And with $100 million at the global box office on a $40 million budget, it didn’t bomb. It just didn’t explode like it should’ve.

And here’s where it gets interesting: the film’s script was co-written by none other than Sylvester Stallone. Yep, the Expendables connection runs deep. The cast — Michael Peña, David Harbour, Jason Flemyng — rounds it out with a mix of muscle and mood. And the story? Based on Chuck Dixon’s Levon’s Trade, which has franchise potential written all over it.

“Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life of working construction. However, when human traffickers kidnap his boss’s daughter, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.” That’s the official synopsis, and it hits harder on screen than it does on paper.

The bottom line? A Working Man deserved better. It’s not just a decent action flick; it’s proof that Statham’s pivot to standalone roles isn’t just smart; it’s necessary. After franchise fatigue and a few box office misfires, this grounded, brutally efficient version of Jason Statham might be his most compelling yet.

