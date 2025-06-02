Michael Shannon, famous for his intense roles, has openly admitted he was disappointed playing General Zod again in the 2023 DC film The Flash. Even with all the hype around the multiverse plot and big-name cast, Shannon said returning to the character didn’t feel rewarding.

In an old interview with Business Insider, he compared multiverse storytelling to a child’s game, saying it lacks the emotional depth and character development he values. In The Flash, General Zod comes back due to timeline changes caused by the hero Barry Allen. The movie mixes several DC timelines, bringing different versions of characters together. While fans were excited about this setup, Shannon was more critical.

“Yeah. I’m not gonna lie — it wasn’t quite satisfying for me, as an actor,” he said. “These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures. It’s like, ‘Here’s this person. Here’s that person. And they’re fighting!’ It’s not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt Man of Steel was.”

Multiverse Format Leaves Little Room For Depth, Says Shannon

Shannon first played General Zod in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013), a film he described as a richer, more nuanced experience. He explained that although The Flash aimed high, it lacked meaningful focus on Zod. “I feel like The Flash is too, but it’s not Zod’s story. I’m basically there to present a challenge,” he told Business Insider.

This reflects a growing conversation among actors and audiences about modern superhero films, especially those with multiverse plots. While these stories allow for creative freedom and nostalgia, Shannon’s remarks suggest they can also sacrifice character integrity. For him, the emotional and narrative weight needed to play Zod felt reduced to a surface-level plot device.

He didn’t take the job blindly. Before signing on, he made a call to Snyder himself. “I said, ‘Hey, you know I would really feel awkward about doing it without Zack’s blessing, so until I get that, you’re just gonna have to wait.’ So I reached out to Zack and he gave me his blessing and said, ‘It’s okay. You can do it.’”

Despite Criticism, Shannon Praises Ezra Miller’s Performance

Even though he criticized the film’s storytelling, Shannon praised Ezra Miller, who played two versions of Barry Allen/The Flash. “I just think Ezra is a fascinating performer and actor,” he said. “I can’t wait to see this performance. It’s a huge challenge. I don’t wanna give anything away, but what Ezra has to do in this movie is pretty crazy, and I think [they’re] up for the task.”

Shannon’s reflections highlight a bigger tension in Hollywood between commercial success and artistic fulfillment. His words probably reflect what many actors go through in these massive cinematic universes, where the flash and bang often overshadow real character growth.

For fans and critics, Shannon’s honesty gives a rare peek behind the scenes into what it’s like for actors coming back to famous roles in huge franchise movies.

