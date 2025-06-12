In the 2008 satirical comedy movie, Tropic Thunder, by Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr. played the character Kirk Lazarus. The film came out in the same year as Iron Man, and it was a huge risk that the actor had taken by saying yes to this one. Even after facing the criticism and controversy, RDJ never once regretted signing this one. It might have sparked a huge fuss, but it also began a legacy.

For those who don’t know, Tropic Thunder is a movie about a film crew shooting a movie in Southeast Asia when one of the actors, Tugg (the director of the movie played the character), goes missing. The others are forced to be together until Tugg is found while being stalked by drug dealers. What happens in the meantime is all about this satirical comedy-drama.

What Was Robert Downey Jr.’s Role?

Robert Downey Jr. in Tropic Thunder was seen playing Kirk Lazarus, an Australian actor who undergoes pigmentation alteration surgery and darkens his skin tone to play a black character in a war movie. Kirk was a method actor, and that is why he chose to do something drastic like this. RDJ was then featured as blackfaced for the most part in Tropic Thunder.

BREAKING NEWS: ’90 percent of my black friends said it was great’: Robert Downey Jr says he has no regrets about controversial blackface in 2008 film Tropic Thunder. The actor was asked about the heavily criticized role during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. pic.twitter.com/HzvmX3e4dt — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) January 22, 2020

In an old conversation with Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Robert Downey Jr. opened up about the casting and how his mother reacted to it. He said, “My mother was horrified. ‘Bobby, I’m telling ya, I have a bad feeling about this.’ I was like, ‘Yeah me too, mom.’ When Ben called and said, ‘Hey I’m doing this thing’ – you know I think Sean Penn had passed on it or something. Possibly wisely. And I thought, ‘Yeah, I’ll do that and I’ll do that after Iron Man.’ Then I started thinking, ‘This is a terrible idea, wait a minute.’ Then I thought, ‘Well hold on dude, get real here, where is your heart? My heart is…I get to be black for a summer in my mind, so there’s something in it for me. The other thing is, I get to hold up to nature the insane self-involved hypocrisy of artists and what they think they’re allowed to do on occasion, just my opinion.”

What Did Ben Stiller Say About Tropic Thunder?

Years later, when the director was asked about his movie, Tropic Thunder, Ben Stiller revealed that he couldn’t have made it in this era. It was possible because he did it back in 2008. He told Collider, “Obviously, in this environment, edgier comedy is just harder to do. The idea of Robert playing that character who’s playing an African American character, I mean, incredibly dicey.” He further stated that it was dicey then as well, but back at that time, actors used to do anything to win awards.

And well, Robert Downey Jr. did get nominated at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Supporting Actor despite all the controversy. Although he lost to Heath Ledger for his performance in The Dark Knight. RDJ definitely owned the role in Tropic Thunder and created a legacy that noone can touch.

