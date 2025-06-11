Tom Hanks starred in the oddball little movie Splash before going on to win two Oscars and become one of Hollywood’s most adored names. Although this romantic fantasy-comedy, which came out in 1984, may not have the same stature as Forrest Gump, it was the film that first showed audiences Hanks’ indisputable charm and demonstrated his obvious destiny. Funny, warm, and unexpectedly moving, Splash wasn’t just his breakout; it was the film that let the world fall in love with him as he rose to prominence.

What Is The Plot Of Splash?

Directed by Ron Howard and screenplay by Lowell Ganz, Babaloo Mandel, and Bruce Jay Friedman, Splash tells the whimsical story of Allen Bauer (Tom Hanks), a fruit-and-vegetable businessman from New York who unexpectedly finds himself falling for a mysterious woman named Madison (played by Daryl Hannah). What he doesn’t know initially is that Madison is a mermaid.

Their romance, which combines fantasy with just the right amount of realistic emotion, takes place on the sandy beaches of Cape Cod. At the core of it all is a loving relationship based on acceptance and affection, but Madison’s curiosity and observation about the human world created some fantastic comedic moments. With the comical assistance of Eugene Levy as a clumsy scientist on a quest to reveal Madison’s secret and John Candy as Allen’s mischievous brother, the movie transcends the genre of romantic comedies, receiving a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Tom Hanks’ Breakthrough Role In Splash

Back then, Hanks was known mostly for his sitcom work, particularly Bosom Buddies, but starring in Splash allowed him to deliver something different to the audience and showcase his talent as an actor. His performance in the film served the perfect balance of sincerity, humor, and insecurity.

Further, Hanks’ chemistry with Daryl Hannah was immediately captivating and successfully drew audiences into their unconventional romance, whether they were navigating the chaos of mid-’80s New York or sharing quiet, heartfelt moments. The movie wasn’t just about laughs; rather, it was about emotional truth, and Hanks made sure to hit all the right notes.

Sure, Splash might not get the same fanfare as Hanks’ later and more acclaimed films, but there’s something timeless about it. It’s sweet without being sappy, funny without trying too hard, and imaginative without losing touch with real feelings. Most of all, it gave us Tom Hanks in a role that let his natural warmth, wit, and likability shine through.

It’s simple to understand why this film was significant in retrospect. Splash was a turning point in Tom Hanks’ acting career and helped him achieve widespread success.

