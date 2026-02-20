Disney and Pixar are back with a new Toy Story film. The iconic franchise has entertained fans for three generations now, and it is ready to reprise its role with this upcoming adventure that will once again see Buzz Lightyear and Woody in the same frame.

Disney just released the official trailer of Toy Story 5, which will address a very important issue in our modern world. The toys face an existential crisis, but they will not give in without a fight for survival.

Toy Story 5 Trailer Release

Pixar released the new Toy Story 5 trailer just hours ago. It teases the reunion of Woody and Buzz under testing conditions.

We see glimpses of the toys fighting for survival in the trailer. Woody and Buzz lead the way as the toys assemble their army to fight for their existence against the onslaught of new technological devices.

The film is set to release in theaters worldwide on June 19, 2026.

Toy Story 5 Plot

The trailer and poster for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated adventure film, Toy Story 5, tease the much-anticipated reunion of Woody and Buzz following the latter’s decision to leave the gang and start helping lost toys at the end of 2019’s Toy Story 4. The toys are back, and this time, Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs are threatened by the arrival of Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that comes with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie.

Playtime is not the same anymore, as new tech devices replace toys, rendering them obsolete. Bonnie starts spending more time with Lilypad as the neglected toys hatch up a plan to fight back. Woody returns and leads the pack with his old friend Buzz.

Toy Story 5 Cast & Crew

Several well-known actors are present in the ensemble voice cast. Craig Robinson voices Atlas, a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy; Shelby Rabara features as the excitable camera toy Snappy; Scarlett Spears stars as the sweet and shy 8-year-old Bonnie; Mykal-Michelle Harris features as Blaze, an independent 8-year-old girl who loves animals; and Matty Matheson stars as the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase.

The voice cast also includes Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Greta Lee (Lilypad), Conan O’Brien (Smarty Pants), and Tony Hale (Forky).

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton (known for Finding Nemo and Finding Dory) and produced by Lindsey Collins. It also features an original score by Randy Newman, who returns for his fifth Toy Story feature.

The movie is set for a June 19 release in the US and in other countries.

