Disney’s 1995 animated comedy Toy Story has returned to theatres for the fourth time, drawing attention across North America with a limited rollout in the global market. The film, released again on September 12, is benefiting from the lasting influence of its legacy. The original Toy Story transformed into a billion dollar franchise over time and will expand next year with its 5th installment already confirmed for release.

Toy Story’s Strong Box Office Numbers in North America

Toy Story’s re-release is running in about 2,300 theatres across North America and is managing to perform strongly even against other current Hollywood titles. In five days it collected more than $4 million domestically, a remarkable achievement for a film that has been available to audiences for nearly three decades and has already been reissued multiple times before. The worldwide collection so far is close to 6 million dollars, per Box Office Mojo.

Toy Story Re-Release Box Office Summary

North America – $4m

International – $1.8m

Worldwide– $5.8m

Toy Story Outperforms Newer Films In Weekend Box Office Collection

The opening weekend showed how relevant the film remains with viewers. On the first day, it earned over $1.1 million, Saturday climbed higher to $1.3 million, and Sunday brought in around $950,000. Altogether, that gave it a cumulative domestic total crossing $3.4 million.

When compared with newer films in the same period, the performance stands out. Last weekend, Toy Story earned 26.43% more than Weapons, which managed around $2.7 million, and an impressive 156% more than Fantastic Four: First Step’s weekend numbers. The figures underline how Toy Story continues to attract audiences despite its age and repeated availability.

Setting The Stage For Toy Story 5

The re-release likely carries more purpose than profit. It sets up an ideal stage for long-time fans and new viewers to enjoy the film on the big screen again before the 5th movie arrives next year. Over the decades, Toy Story has held a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a distinction very few films achieve. The film features voice performances from Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Wallace Shawn, Tim Varney, and others who helped shape the characters into icons.

Toy Story’s Billion-Dollar Franchise & Future Success

The first film’s triumph laid the foundation for three more entries in the franchise, with two of them crossing the 1 billion dollar mark worldwide.

Toy Story Movies Box Office Records

Toy Story – $398.4m Toy Story 2 – $497.3m Toy Story 3 – $1.04b Toy Story 4 – $1.07b

Toy Story’s ability to bring audiences back nearly three decades after its release shows why it remains one of the most important titles in animation history. Its present success in theatres is not only a celebration of the original film but also a sign of what is to come when the new installment arrives next year.

Toy Story Trailer

