Zach Cregger’s Weapons is having it tough, facing another horror hit and an anime juggernaut at the screens in North America. Yet, it is slowly moving towards a remarkable box office achievement in North America. Can it achieve it ultimately? This week, it will also cross a major milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror movie recently became the fourth highest-grossing horror at the domestic box office in the post-pandemic era during its sixth three-day weekend. It has crossed $250 million worldwide and is now aiming for the $300 million milestone. However, it is tracking to end its global run below the $300 million milestone.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to the latest data, Weapons, starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner in key roles, collected $234K on its day 39 domestically. It dropped 43.9% from last Monday, and with that, the film has reached a $147.68 million cume at the North American box office. The WB horror original will soon hit the $150 million mark at the domestic box office.

Can it break into the all-time top 10 horror list at the domestic box office?

According to The Numbers, Weapons is the 11th highest-grossing horror movie ever in North America. It is right behind 2018’s Halloween and needs more than $10 million to crack the all-time top 10 horror list domestically, since Weapons is feeling the pressure of The Conjuring: Last Rites and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle beating Halloween’s $159.3 million domestic haul.

However, the horror original is tracking to earn between $150-$155 million at the domestic box office in its original run. Therefore, breaking into the list of all-time top 10 highest-grossing horror films will remain elusive. It might even drop from the 11th rank when The Conjuring climbs up in the list, and that film is bound to do so.

Worldwide collection update

After The Conjuring 4 surpassed the worldwide haul of Weapons, it fell to the 4th among the highest-grossing horror films of the year. The film has collected $112.1 million overseas, taking the worldwide total to $259.78 million. Weapons was released in the theaters on August 8.

Box office summary

North America – $147.7 million

International – $112.1 million

Worldwide – $259.8 million

