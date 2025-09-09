The Conjuring: Last Rites released on September 5 and continued the saga of Ed and Lorraine Warren as they faced the Smurl haunting. This ninth entry in the Conjuring Universe, directed by Michael Chaves, has added another milestone to Warner Bros.’ record-breaking run at the box office.

Box Office Numbers for The Conjuring: Last Rites

Although the film holds a 57% score on the Tomatometer, it opened with $84 million domestically and has reached $194 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. This opening is now the highest in the entire Conjuring franchise and has also pushed Warner Bros. further ahead with its historic box office streak.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office

North America – $84m

International – $110m

Worldwide – $194m

Warner Bros. Sets New Box Office Record

With The Conjuring: Last Rites’ release, Warner Bros. became the first studio to deliver seven consecutive films that each earned over $40 million during their domestic debut weekends. The streak began in April 2025 with A Minecraft Movie, which itself stunned the industry with $162.7 million domestically.

List of Seven Consecutive Warner Bros. Hits

A Minecraft Movie – $162.7 million Sinners– $48 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $51.6 million Superman – $125 million F1: The Movie – $57 million Weapons – $43.5 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $84 million

Warner Bros. Strategy Behind the Success

This run shows how Warner Bros. has reshaped its approach by leaning on both established franchises and bold new releases. From a massive video game adaptation to the revival of iconic characters, and from superhero spectacle to supernatural horror, the studio has found balance between original concepts and nostalgia-driven titles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is not only another chapter in a long-running horror universe but also part of a larger demonstration of Warner Bros.’ ability to adapt, market, and time its releases effectively. By keeping variety at the center of its strategy, the studio has secured its position at the top of the box office in 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 53: Unstoppable! Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s Film Achieves Yet Another Impressive Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News