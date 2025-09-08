Horror fans across India flocked to cinemas this past weekend as The Conjuring: Last Rites made its theatrical debut on September 5, 2025. Released in four languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—the film quickly rose to the top of the charts, claiming the number one spot both at the Indian box office and globally.

The Conjuring: Last Rites registers Hollywood’s biggest opening weekend of 2025 at the Indian box office!

The ninth entry in the globally popular Conjuring Universe opened across 2,130 screens, including IMAX, and delivered a massive 49.54 crore net (58.45 crore gross) collection in its 3-day opening weekend at the Indian box office. This remarkable start makes it the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood horror release in India and also Warner Bros.’ strongest debut in the country to date. Also, it clocked the biggest opening weekend for Hollywood in 2025.

Known for combining jump scares with eerie, real-life-inspired stories, the Conjuring films have built an enormous fanbase in India over the years. Last Rites continues that tradition, but with a heightened sense of finality. The film sees franchise regulars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, confronting one of their darkest and most dangerous cases yet.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 17.31 crores

Day 2 – 17.03 crores

Day 2 – 15.2 crores

Total – 49.54 crores

The Conjuring universe is unstoppable with over $2 billion global collection!

Directed by Michael Chaves, who has previously helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Curse of La Llorona, the film is produced by long-time franchise architects James Wan and Peter Safran. With Last Rites, the Conjuring Universe further cements its place as one of the most bankable horror series in modern cinema, having collectively grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.

For audiences, though, it’s less about the numbers and more about the thrill—screams, chills, and that signature Conjuring atmosphere that continues to keep viewers coming back for more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Beats It Chapter Two, Scoring 2nd Biggest Opening Weekend Among Horror Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News