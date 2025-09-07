James Gunn launched his DC reboot with Superman, and after almost two months in theatres since July 11, 2025, the film is now close to finishing its big-screen run. David Corenswet took on the role of the iconic hero, and the response from both critics and audiences was strong. The film delivered a solid run and continues to collect money, though its daily numbers have slowed down in recent weeks. Now, before closing its theatrical chapter, Superman is about to overtake a milestone tied to one of Paul Walker’s most memorable films.

Superman Closes In On Furious 7’s Domestic Record

Superman is currently playing in fewer than 2000 theatres across North America, yet it has managed to earn $352.5 million domestically and more than $613 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. That domestic figure is only a few thousand dollars short of the North American total of Furious 7, which collected $353 million in its run. Furious 7, however, reached a staggering $1.5 billion worldwide, a level Superman will not be able to reach given the difference in global appeal.

Superman Box Office Summary

North America – $352.5 million

International – $260.5 million

Worldwide – $613 million

Furious 7 Stands As A Tribute To Paul Walker’s Legacy

Furious 7 featured a loaded cast with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Cody Walker, and Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013 after a car accident in California. It became the highest-grossing film of the Fast and Furious franchise and remains one of the two entries in the series, along with The Fate of the Furious, to cross the $1 billion mark. It also carried special weight as it was Paul Walker’s final performance, completed with the help of his brothers.

Furious 7 also became memorable as the last film to feature Johnson and Diesel together before their fallout. By the time The Fate of the Furious came around, Johnson revealed that both actors had filmed their scenes separately because of their disagreements.

Superman Offers A Promising Start To The DC Universe

For James Gunn’s Superman, the picture is different. While it has no chance of climbing into the billion-dollar territory, the film still offers a promising start to the new DC direction. Its steady box office proves that audiences were willing to embrace the fresh take, even though the run is now slowing down. The last time Superman crossed the $1 million mark in a single day in North America was back on August 23, 2025. In recent days, it has been adding only a few thousand dollars daily.

With the release calendar getting crowded, Superman will soon give way to other titles. Conjuring 4 has already opened with record-breaking numbers, and more competition is on the horizon with Demon Slayer Infinity Castle and Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming film One Battle After Another.

The future looks busy for theatres, and Superman will gradually fade out as it finishes its strong run. Even so, crossing Furious 7’s domestic total by a small margin will give Gunn’s Superman a notable mark before it exits theatres, showing that his new DC era has begun with a film that found its place among heavy competition.

