James Gunn has delivered another success with Superman, a film that arrived this summer to strong reviews and steady box office numbers. While the movie was not on the same level as his earlier Marvel hit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it has still proven that audiences were ready to embrace a fresh take on the Man of Steel.

Superman Box Office Numbers Compared to Guardians of Galaxy

Guardians Vol. 3 had set a very high bar. It scored an 82% from critics and a massive 94% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with an impressive worldwide total of $845 million. Out of that, almost $359 million came from domestic theaters and another $486 million from overseas. Even though it did not surpass the earnings of the previous Guardians film, it stood as one of Gunn’s most critically respected projects.

Superman, by comparison, has crossed $350 million in domestic earnings, but that number falls about $7 million short of what Guardians achieved in the United States. With the movie now on PVOD and its theater count dipping below 2,000 for the first time, the theatrical run looks close to its final stretch.

Superman Box Office Summary

North America – $352.1 million

International – $260.3 million

Worldwide – $612.4 million

Over the last weekend, Superman made $2.5 million, a 24% drop from the week before, and on Monday, September 1, a holiday, it brought in only $780,000, per Box Office Mojo. That suggests the film will struggle to hit $1 million in a single day again.

James Gunn’s Superman Received Strong Reviews

Superman’s reception, however, tells a different story. The critics have given it 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences have responded with an even stronger 90%. CinemaScore graded it an A-, pointing to genuine satisfaction from viewers. Many had doubts about Gunn’s vision for Superman, yet the result has been almost universal praise, with reviewers calling it one of the summer’s standout releases.

Though its box office may soon come to a quiet close, Superman has already secured its place as a respected entry in the long history of the character, showing once again Gunn’s ability to reshape familiar heroes in ways that connect with audiences.

