Marvel and DC fans are set to experience a thrilling ride in 2027! Both gigantic CBM franchises have confirmed some massive releases in the coming years, leaving fans excited. We are still far away from 2027, but there are already major films scheduled for release. In this article, we will discuss all the DC and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies confirmed to be released in 2027 so far.

1. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 25, 2027)

Not only the live-action film starring Tom Holland, but Spider-Man’s animated feature is also highly-anticipated. After releasing Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse in 2023, the animated franchise is set to expand further with the release of Beyond the Spider-Verse. Marvel has already confirmed that the animated Spider-Man movie will be released on June 25, 2027.

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ has been delayed to June 25, 2027 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/Lsn4Z7T2xC — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 18, 2025

2. Man of Tomorrow – (July 9, 2027)

James Gunn is set for the road ahead after a successful reboot of the DC Universe with Superman (2025). Recently, he announced that Man of Tomorrow will be the next installment in the rebooted Superman series. This means that David Corenswet will once again reprise his role as Superman. Nicolas Hoult’s Lex Luthor is also confirmed to be part of the movie. Man of Tomorrow is set for its theater release on July 9, 2027.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

3. The Batman: Part 2 – (October 1, 2027)

Not only the sequel to Superman, but the much-anticipated Batman: Part 2 is also set to release on October 1, 2027. Featuring Robert Pattinson as the superhero, Batman was released in 2022. Now, the sequel is finally about to arrive in 2027. While Pattinson’s Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and not part of Gunn’s rebooted DCU, it is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited movies for DC and CBM fans in general.

Warner Bros says ‘THE BATMAN – PART 2’ will begin filming in Spring 2026. In theaters on October 1, 2027. pic.twitter.com/qyG5x28FSO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 7, 2025

4. Avengers: Secret Wars – (December 17, 2027)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is also set to write a major chapter in 2027 with Avengers: Secret Wars. This film will follow the upcoming Avengers Doomsday, which will hit the screens on December 18, 2026. Following this, the MCU’s current timeline is expected to get a reboot, as it seemingly confirms that Avengers: Secret Wars could be more of an Endgame for our OG Marvel superheroes.

Marvel Studios has delayed ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’ from May 5, 2027 to December 17, 2027 pic.twitter.com/5SpFAKGXkO — ScreenTime (@screentime) May 22, 2025

