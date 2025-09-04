Summer 2025 has concluded, leaving audiences already anticipating the cinematic offerings ahead. While recent months delivered the MCU’s Fantastic Four: First Steps, DC Universe and James Gunn’s Superman, and Tom Cruise’s final Mission: Impossible installment, to name a few, their conclusion has also precipitated an anticipatory void.

With the ephemeral holiday season approaching and a sparse autumn schedule lacking family-friendly tentpoles, Hollywood’s extraordinary 2026 summer slate seeks to fill that void next year. From a convergence of acclaimed filmmakers and beloved franchises to three Anne Hathaway movies, here are the mainstream summer flicks of 2026 that have industry insiders and moviegoers genuinely excited.

April 2026: Summer Season’s Ambitious Prelude

Though not precisely summer in most global territories, April 2026 appears ready to supercharge audiences and establish momentum for the subsequent four months. The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel arrives April 3rd, targeting the family demographic that made its predecessor a billion-dollar phenomenon.

An untitled Disney event film shares similar ambitions for younger audiences on April 10th, while Universal’s reimagined iteration of The Mummy launches the same day. Competing alongside is the Michael Jackson biopic, scheduled for April 24th, which aims to court adult viewers seeking sophisticated genre entertainment.

May 2026: Franchise Wars Commence

May inaugurates the season proper with Animal Friends confronting The Devil Wears Prada 2 on the 1st, presenting family entertainment against high-fashion comedy in a fascinating demographic battle. Afterwards, Mortal Kombat II arrives May 15th, seeking to capitalize on the fighting game’s renewed commercial viability.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is another high-stakes bet that propels Star Wars back into theaters following a seven-year hiatus, on May 22nd, potentially revitalizing the series’ cinematic prominence. The month concludes on May 29th with an undisclosed DC film, presumably connected to James Gunn’s expanding universe.

June 2026: Spielberg Returns & Franchises Flourish

June’s slate is headlined by Masters of the Universe on the 5th, followed by a remarkable double feature on June 12th. Steven Spielberg‘s event film will compete directly against Scary Movie 6. This marks Spielberg’s first summer blockbuster in eight years, following Ready Player One’s 2018 arrival. Toy Story 5 continues Pixar’s flagship franchise on June 19th, while Supergirl concludes the month on June 26th, expanding DC’s cinematic presence.

July 2026: The Season’s Most Ambitious Month

Perhaps the most ambitious month, even for a summer as star-studded as 2026, July showcases Tom Holland’s multiple high-profile projects alongside legendary filmmakers. Minions 3 begins the month on the 1st, immediately followed by an unspecified Warner Bros. event film on the 3rd.

Disney’s live-action Moana adaptation arrives July 10th, preceding Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey on July 17th. The adaptation will not only demonstrate Nolan’s interpretive approach to Homer’s epic poetry but also seek to balance box office discussions with award season prospects.

In the horror realm, Evil Dead Burn will look to incentivize the cult film series’ renewed interest from July 24th. The month concludes with Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st, the sole Marvel release of the season, featuring Holland’s continued portrayal of the web-slinger.

August 2026: Summer’s Final Battles

Spearheading the final summer month are Disney and Warner Bros. as their event films directly face off on the 7th. Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor’s Flowervale Street will similarly confront PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie on the 14th, mixing adult-oriented content with children’s entertainment.

Additionally, Insidious: Red Tale is set to resume the horror franchise on August 21st. The season officially concludes on August 28th with Coyote vs. Acme, providing a fitting conclusion to what promises to be Hollywood’s most competitive summer in recent memory.

