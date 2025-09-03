Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites, the highly anticipated ninth and final installment of the Conjuring Universe. The supernatural horror film hits theaters on September 5, 2025. We’ve got you covered if you want to catch up on the previous eight films before Last Rites arrives. Read on to find out where you can currently stream every Conjuring Universe movie online.

Where To Watch Every Conjuring Universe Movie On OTT

1. The Conjuring (2013)

Director: James Wan

James Wan Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

86% Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming On (U.S.): HBO Max

Plot: The film’s story follows a family who relocate to a new house but soon become a target of an evil presence. They take the help of experienced paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine, but are they enough to save the family?

2. Annabelle (2014)

Director: John R. Leonetti

John R. Leonetti Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28%

28% Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar

(India): Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar Streaming On (U.S.): HBO Max

Plot: The film serves as a prequel and spin-off to The Conjuring and follows the story of a couple whose happiness is shattered when the husband gifts his pregnant wife a vintage doll. Soon after, terrifying supernatural events begin to occur around their home, and the sinister doll Annabelle terrorizes their family.

3. The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Director: James Wan

James Wan Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Score: 80% Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming On (U.S.): HBO Max

Plot: Set in 1977, this supernatural horror film follows renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they travel to North London to help a distressed single mother, Peggy Hodgson. She believes something evil is haunting her house, and when her youngest daughter shows signs of possession, the Warrens must confront the terrifying force behind it.

4. Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Director – David F. Sandberg

– David F. Sandberg Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

70% Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix Streaming On (U.S.): HBO Max

Plot: Several years after the death of their seven-year-old daughter, Annabelle, in a car accident, a doll-maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls from a recently closed orphanage into their farmhouse. But things take a terrifying turn when the newcomers become the target of a possessed doll.

5. The Nun (2018)

Director: Corin Hardy

Corin Hardy Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%

24% Streaming On (India): Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Streaming On (U.S.): HBO Max

Plot: Set in 1952 Romania, this gothic supernatural horror film follows a priest and a novice nun who are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a young nun. As they delve deeper into the case, they are forced to confront a terrifying demonic entity in the form of a nun.

6. Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Director: Gary Dauberman

Gary Dauberman Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64%

64% Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar Streaming On (U.S.): HBO Max

Plot: The Warrens lock the cursed Annabelle doll in their artifact room to prevent it from causing more destruction. But when their daughter Judy is left at home with babysitters, Annabelle awakens other evil spirits in the house.

7. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Director: Michael Chaves

Michael Chaves Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56%

56% Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming On (U.S.): HBO Max

Plot: When a murder suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate the case and uncover a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil.

8. The Nun II (2023)

Director: Michael Chaves

Michael Chaves Rotten Tomatoes Score: 51%

51% Streaming On (India): Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Amazon Prime Video (Rent) Streaming On (U.S.): HBO Max, Hulu

Plot: Set in 1956 France, the sequel follows Sister Irene as she once again confronts the demonic nun Valak. When a series of mysterious deaths spreads across Europe, Irene teams up with a fellow nun to stop the evil force.

What Is The Conjuring: Last Rites About?

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Weapons OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Zach Cregger’s Acclaimed Horror Hit Online On Rent

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News