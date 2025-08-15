The Conjuring franchise has captivated the audience with its spine-chilling stories based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Sadly, their demon-filled love story ends with the last chapter, The Conjuring: Last Rites. The Conjuring began in 2013 and expanded to include sequels and spin-offs such as Anabelle and The Nun. The most successful horror franchise explored the adventures of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a married pair of real-life paranormal experts.

With three successful hits, The Conjuring: Last Rites will continue to delve deeper into the Warrens’ investigation of another terrifying case, promising to deliver the same blend of supernatural horror and emotional depth. Here’s everything you need to know about The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Release Date

The fourth chapter of The Conjuring will arrive in theaters on September 5, 2025. The last installment in the horror franchise was already announced in 2022, so there was never any doubt about its future.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Cast

Understandably, The Conjuring: Last Rites cast will see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga returning as Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren. Others include Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren, Taissa Farmiga as Irene, Ben Hardy as Tony Spera, and Shannon Kook as Drew Thomas. Since Last Rites will deliver a new story, viewers can expect some new characters. The newcomers include Ben Hardy and Mia Tomlinson.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Plot

In The Conjuring: Last Rites, Ed and Lorraine Warren face one of their most harrowing cases yet—the infamous Smurl family haunting of 1986. When Jack and Janet Smurl’s Pennsylvania home becomes the center of violent paranormal attacks, from unexplained noises and foul odors to physical assaults by unseen forces, the couple turns to the Warrens for help. As the investigation unfolds, they uncover the presence of multiple spirits—and a sinister demon pulling the strings. With their faith and resilience tested, the Warrens must confront a malevolent force determined to destroy the family, delivering one final battle in the chilling conclusion to the Conjuring saga.

As the final installment in the main series, Last Rites is expected to deliver a climactic and significant story rather than just another investigation.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy Spoke About Intimate Scenes With Florence Pugh In Nolan’s Oppenheimer And If They Were Necessary, Deets



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News