Horror movies have a different appeal to the people, and the thrill increases when they are based on true events. The Conjuring and its sequels have been successful enough to send chills down everyone’s spines with their alluring storylines. Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren and Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren are two of the reasons why this franchise is so popular. There are multiple prequels and other movies in this horror universe, but as the creator James Wan confirms The Conjuring: Last Rites’ filming details, let’s check the films ranking by worldwide box office collections.

There are three films in this series sans the spin-offs, including Annabelle and The Nun franchise. The fourth film, led by Wison and Fermiga, is said to be the last one in this series. The first film was released in 2013 and directed by James Wan. The Conjuring Universe films have collected over $2.3 billion worldwide. Out of that, Wilson and Farmiga’s films have collected around $849.65 million.

Creator James Wan recently shared the first behind-the-scenes photo of The Conjuring: Last Rites, the last film in the Conjuring franchise. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Always good to see and hang out with old friends.” He added, “Gonna miss everyone. End of an era.” The photo showed two chairs with Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren’s names written on them.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as the paranormal investigators and authors. The storyline and plot details have been kept under wraps. So, ahead of the Last Rites, let’s check out the global collections of the previous three movies.

3. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) – $206.43 million

2. The Conjuring (2013) – $320.41 million

The Conjuring 2 (2016) – $322.81 million

The highest-grossing movie has over 56% more collections than the least-earned film. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the fourth and supposedly final film in this Conjuring franchise; however, there will allegedly be other films in the overall Conjuring universe.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

