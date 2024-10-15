Despicable Me 4 might be having a hard time now as it struggles to reach the one-billion-dollar mark, but it is a blockbuster. The animated feature has achieved a new feat and is the second animated feature to attain it. The movie has been in the theatres for months now and is still holding its ground strong. Keep scrolling for more.

This 2024 release is part of the highest-grossing animated feature franchise with a worldwide collection of over $5 billion. It is the third highest-grossing film of the year behind Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. It is going on even after being made available on digital platforms. This shows that the audience enjoys animated family movies in cinemas for as long as they can. The film was directed by Chris Renaud and co-directed by Patrick Delage.

As per Luiz Fernando’s report, Despicable Me 4’s weekend actuals came higher overseas. The animated feature collected a decent $2.1 million at the international box office on its seventeenth weekend. It has crossed the $600 million mark overseas, becoming the second animated film to cross that milestone post-COVID.

Despicable Me 4 experienced a drop of only 32.3% from last weekend, and it played across over 82 markets. The film has reached a $600.3 million international cume. At the US box office, the animated feature stands at $361 million, and adding the overseas collection, it has reached $961.3 million globally.

It has joined Inside Out 2 as the only two animated films to cross the $600 million mark at the international box office. For the uninitiated, Inside Out 2 collected $1.04 billion overseas, which is a rare feat. The Illumination creation was released in the theatres on July 3. Despicable Me 4 was made on a budget of $100 million only and has raked in far more than that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (Worldwide): Beats Bad Boys 4’s $400M+ Global Haul To Become The 7th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Flick Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News