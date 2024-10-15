Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix gave fans one of the best comic book movies when they released Joker in 2019. People were excited about the sequel, but it was a complete disaster. Joker: Folie a Deux’s collection in North America during its second week was way behind the first film. Joker 2 recorded one of the lowest collections for comic book movies in its second weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

Some of the biggest flops in the past few years were The Marvels, The Flash, Morbius, Blue Beetle, and others. However, this Lady Gaga starrer has left them all behind with its D rating on CinemaScore. Sometimes, even if the critics do not find a movie interesting, the fans enjoy it and thus help the business, but here, even the audience does not appreciate it that much.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the weekend actuals for Joker 2 came even lower at the US box office. It is not even in the top three of the domestic box office chart. As per the report, it has earned the lowest numbers for a theatre-only DC release since Catwoman’s $6.4 million twenty years ago. Joker: Folie a Deux collected a poor $7 million only on its second weekend, whereas the 2019 blockbuster grossed over seven times more than this.

In 2019, Joker collected a massive $55.9 million on its second weekend at the box office in North America. Joker 2 witnessed a massive drop of 81.4% from opening weekend, another new comic book movie record set by the Todd Phillips directorial. It is not something to boast about. Last year’s The Marvels experienced such a drastic drop, and it is still less than this 2024 release.

The Marvels dropped by 78.1% on its second weekend, the lowest ever for a comic book movie, but it has now been surpassed by Joker 2. The sequel has collected 87.47% less than what the OG film collected on its second weekend. Joker: Folie a Deux has crossed the $50 million milestone and now stands at $51.6 million in the US. It is reportedly eyeing a $57 million to $63 million run in North America.

Overseas, it has collected $113.4 million after ten days; thus, the global cume has reached $165 million. Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer musical was released on October 4.

