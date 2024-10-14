Tim Burton is unparalleled when it comes to the gothic genre, and he has frequently collaborated with Michael Keaton. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the actor-director duo’s fifth film together and has now surpassed their Batman to become the highest-grossing film in their collaborative career. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie, which also stars Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara, and Monica Bellucci, is performing well at the domestic box office. It has recently become the fifth highest-grossing film of the year in the United States. Soon, it is expected to surpass Dune 2’s domestic haul to secure the fourth spot on the list. Globally, it is currently the seventh highest-grossing film of 2024. This WB movie was made on an estimated budget of $100 million and successfully raked in 4.2 times the making cost.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collected a strong $4.6 million on its sixth weekend at the international box office. The movie played across over 76 markets. Michael Keaton and Tim Burton’s latest venture has hit $144.7 million overseas. However, it has also experienced a drop of 46.5%.

At the box office in North America, Burton’s movie has surpassed Twisters and became the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year. It registered the biggest 6th 3-day weekend ever for September in the US and collected a solid $7.1 million. The movie’s domestic cume stands at $275.6 million, and allied with the $144.7 million overseas cume; it has reached $420.3 million globally. It has beaten Tim and Michael’s comic book movie Batman’s $411.56 million global haul to become the highest-grossing film of the director-actor duo.

Batman, released in 1989, featured Keaton in the titular role. Jack Nicholson played Batman’s archnemesis, the Joker. It was one of the highest-grossing films of that year and won the Academy Award for Best Art Direction. Here are the highest-grossing movies of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton.

5. Beetlejuice – $74.84 million

4. Batman Returns – $266.94 million

3. Dumbo – $353.28 million

2. Batman – $411.56 million

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $420.3 million

The movie was released in the theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

