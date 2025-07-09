Box Office: Prabhas, Allu Arjun & Yash Are True Pan-India Superstars!

After Baahubali 2’s historic success, the post-COVID era has witnessed a resurgence of pan-Indian cinema to a whole new level. Several films from the South have made historic earnings at the Indian box office by breaking regional boundaries. With such big successes, we have our true pan-India superstars in the form of Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Yash, who proved that their popularity isn’t just restricted to the South. Let’s discuss more about them below!

Prabhas is ruling the pan-India scene!

With the Baahubali franchise, the actor gained massive popularity nationwide, thus expanding his market beyond the south. He strengthened his position with Saaho, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD, earning 149 crores, 152 crores, and 295 crores, respectively, in Hindi versions. Though Adipurush was a disaster, it registered a start of over 30 crores in Hindi alone, thus proving his immense crowd pull.

Next, he’ll be seen in The Raja Saab, which is expected to do well in Hindi. His Salaar 2 (Hindi) is expected to rake in surprising numbers at the Indian box office, thus keeping Prabhas‘ position intact in the pan-India scene.

Allu Arjun proves his pan-India appeal

Being completely honest, Allu Arjun was a popular face in the Hindi market when Prabhas wasn’t even in the picture. Many grew up watching the Hindi-dubbed versions of his films like Arya and Race Gurram. With Pushpa’s huge success in Hindi, the actor proved that he has a strong pan-India market, and it was all about one perfect film to activate his fan base.

With Pushpa 2, he proved that there’s no one bigger than him, as the film did a record-breaking business of 836.09 crore net in Hindi. Up next, he’ll be seen in a magnum opus with Atlee, which is expected to take his stardom to the peak level.

Rise of Yash as a pan-India superstar

With KGF Chapter 1, Yash gained popularity all across the country, and with KGF Chapter 2, he introduced himself as the next superstar across the nation. Apart from rocking business in the South, KGF Chapter 2 amassed 434.62 crores from the Hindi version alone.

He’s already a big name in the mass centres, and with Toxic and Ramayana, he will reach the next level of stardom. Out of both films, Ramayana has the potential to break every single box office record of Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth and others missed the chance to make it big

Legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had the potential to be pan-India superstars, considering their huge popularity in the Hindi belt. Unfortunately, their films failed to gain enough box office traction in Hindi due to a lack of marketing and other factors. 2.0 (Hindi) earned 188 crores, but it was mainly due to Akshay Kumar’s factor.

Even Thalapathy Vijay has the pan-India market, but he has restricted himself by not marketing his films enough.

