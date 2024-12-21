The rage of Pushpa 2 is refusing to slow down, and once again, we will witness the madness at ticket windows. It’s the weekend, and the film is expected to pull off blockbuster numbers. In the meantime, Allu Arjun has already achieved a significant milestone at the Indian box office, and it’s about earning 1000 crores or more net collection in a year. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Pushpa sequel has emerged as a landmark film in the history of Indian cinema. It enjoyed tremendous ground-level buzz, and the makers did well to keep the momentum intact. Further, the content clicked with the masses, especially in the Hindi belt. As a result, the film turned into a record-breaking machine that broke almost every record.

Recently, Pushpa 2 entered the 1000 crore club at the Indian box office, helping Allu Arjun to become the third Indian actor to score a 1000 crore net collection in a single. The feat was first achieved by Prabhas. In 2017, Baahubali 2 amassed an earth-shattering 1031 crore net in India, thus making Prabhas the first Indian actor to earn a collection of 1000 crores.

After Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan achieved this feat. Last year, Shah Rukh made a smashing comeback and delivered back-to-back three successes. Pathaan did a business of 543.22 crores, followed by Jawan’s 640.42 crores. His Dunki also earned 232 crores, thus pushing the cumulative collection to 1415.64 crores. With this, he’s also the highest-grossing Indian actor in a single year.

Now, with Pushpa 2 doing a business of 1020.75 crores in just 16 days, Allu Arjun has scored 1000 crores in a single year. Today, he’ll surpass Prabhas’ 1031 crores to become the second highest-grossing Indian actor in a single year after Shah Rukh Khan.

Indian actors with 1000 crore net collection at the Indian box office in a single year:

Shah Rukh Khan- 1415.64 crores Prabhas- 1031 crores Allu Arjun- 1020.75 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

