The Lion King was a super hit in India in 2019. After its massive success, huge hopes were pinned on Mufasa: The Lion King. The musical action-adventure drama was released in theatres on December 20, 2024. It has scored a decent opening day but wasn’t upto the mark. Scroll below for the box office collections!

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the photo-realistically animated film serves as both a prequel and a sequel to The Lion King (2019). It opened to mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. While the voice performances and direction were praised, cine-goers weren’t very happy with its screenplay.

Box Office Collection Day 1

The official figures are out, and Mufasa: The Lion King had made a box office collection of 10 crores on the opening day. The figures are decent, given the maximum screen count is with Pushpa 2, which is dominating the theatres. However, after the humungous success of the 2019 film, the response should have been better.

The Lion King vs Mufasa The Lion King Day 1

Back in 2019, The Lion King had made a smashing start of 11.06 crores. This means the 2024 film has opened on a lower note than its predecessor. The journey will only get tougher as Varun Dhawan’s Baby John arrives in theatres on December 25, 2024, i.e., Christmas.

Mufasa will have to compete against Pushpa 2 and Baby John for screen count, which is bound to impact its ticket sales as well as the box office collection.

Shah Rukh Khan connection!

The musical action-adventure franchise enjoys a fan following in India, especially because of the Shah Rukh Khan connection. He voices King Mufasa in Hindi. His son, Aryan Khan, landed his voice for his son, Simba. SRK’s younger son, AbRam Khan, has provide the voice for young Mufasa in the latest release.

