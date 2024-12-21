It’s been a terrific run for Pushpa 2 Hindi at the Indian box office. It is dominating the ticket windows despite fresh competition from Mufasa: The Lion King, UI, and Viduthalai 2. Allu Arjun starrer remained the first choice of audiences on the third Friday. Scroll below for the latest update on day 16.

Box Office Collection Day 16

Sukumar’s directorial has garnered 12.50 crores net in Hindi on day 16. It has maintained a rock-steady momentum with only a 10% drop on the third Friday, compared to 14 crores earned on the previous day. The overall box office collection comes to 645 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Pushpa 2 below:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Week 2: 199 crores

Day 16: 12.50 crores

Total: 645 crores.

Creates history on the third Friday

Allu Arjun starrer has scored the highest third Friday of all time, surpassing every Indian film in the Hindi language. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Pushpa 2: 12 crores Baahubali 2: 10.05 crores Brahmastra: 8.5 crores Stree 2: 8.5 crores Animal: 7.75 crores

Return on Investment

The cost spent on the Hindi release is 200 crores. This means Pushpa 2 has already clocked in a return on investment of 445 crores.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Pushpa 2 has already added ROI% of 222.5% in its kitty. It is the fourth most profitable Hindi film of 2024 but will soon steal the third spot from HanuMan (Hindi), which witnessed profit percentage of 241.17%.

After that, it will compete against #2 Munjya, which has an ROI of 260%.

