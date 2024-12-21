Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 still has enough fuel left in its tank, and it won’t slow down anytime soon. Recently, it wrapped up the second week on a historical note, and yesterday, it commenced the third week. Overseas, the film suffered a considerable dent due to two big releases, but it continues to enjoy a splendid run in India. Overall, a solid sum was registered at the worldwide box office on day 16. Keep reading for the detailed collection report!

In India, films like Mufasa: The Lion King, Vanvaas, Viduthalai 2, UI, and Marco arrived in theatres. Also, there are some leftovers. As a result, the number of shows was reduced considerably. Still, all thanks to impressive occupancy in the evening and night shows, the Allu Arjun starrer amassed a 16.52 crore gross on the third Friday. Overseas, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 marked a grand release, thus affecting the run. Yesterday, it earned 2 crore gross internationally, thus taking the total global sum of day 16 to 18.52 crore gross.

Including day 16’s numbers, Pushpa 2 has earned a whopping 1204.48 crore gross (1020.75 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has earned 273 crore gross so far. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the overall sum stands at a colossal 1477.48 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Today, Pushpa 2 will make a smashing entry into the 1500 crore club globally, thus becoming the third Indian film to do so after Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 1020.75 crores

India gross- 1204.48 crores

Overseas gross- 273 crores

Worldwide gross– 1477.48 crores

Directed by Sukumar, the Allu Arjun starrer released on December 5. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and others in key roles.

