Allu Arjun, who became increasingly famous after the Pushpa film series, has been involved in numerous controversies over the years. Even after his notable undertakings, such as his latest Pushpa 2, the actor is plagued by troubles in various instances. In the wake of his recent arrest, let us take a look at five of the iconic actor’s major controversies:

1. Clash With Pawan Kalyan’s Fans

In 2016, Allu Arjun became the center of attention due to his comment at a public event. He allegedly said, “Cheppanu Brother,” after fans started chanting Pawan Kalyan’s name, which many fans interpreted as a dig at the latter. This caused anger among Pawan Kalyan’s supporters. Allu Arjun later apologized, stating that his comment was misunderstood and never intended to offend anyone.

2. Hurting Religious Sentiments

In 2017, Allu Arjun was criticized by the Brahmin community for acting as a Brahmin in one of the films, Duvvada Jagannadham. According to The News Minute, the community saw his act as ridiculing their religious customs and disrespecting their religion. As a result, protests ensued, with some abusing the actor and demanding an apology. The region and the ensuing political and social issues became focal points of debates.

3. Copyright Infringement Allegations

In 2016, the film Sarrainodu made news in the limelight when writer Varma accused the producers of the film Allu Arjun of plagiarism. Varma alleged that he is saying this because the movie’s story is from the book he wrote, and the makers used it without his permission. Therefore, there was a claim of infringement of copyright law in this case, which caused a great uproar in the film world. Many people talked about the film’s producers and the position held to create such a movie.

4. Drunk Driving Incident

A video recording of Allu Arjun deep in an argument with police officers from Hyderabad made its way to the internet in 2014. As per The Hindu, he was caught drunk driving, and when asked to take a breathalyzer test, he refused to comply with their demands. This event quickly became a grave matter of debate as many saw it as an insult and disrespect from the actor. He took a great deal of heat from fans and critics in the media. This ended up harming his credibility in the public light.

5. Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Incident

The most recent controversy involving Allu Arjun occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in December 2024. The actor attended the event at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, attracting a large crowd of fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. Unfortunately, the situation got out of control, leading to a stampede outside the theater. Tragically, a 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her 8-year-old son was critically injured in the incident.

A complaint was filed against Allu Arjun and the cinema hall’s management staff in response to the stampede. The police arrested the actor on December 13, 202concerningith the incident. This arrest has quickly become one of the most talked-about controversies of Allu Arjun’s career. Many have called for a more organized approach to handling public events involving celebrities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Allu Arjun’s rise to fame has not been without its challenges. From personal remarks that sparked fan clashes to serious accusations like copyright infringement and drunk driving, the actor has faced several controversies.

