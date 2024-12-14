Allu Arjun’s arrest has sparked a major debate across the internet. The Pushpa 2 actor has become the talk of the town, with the audience giving mixed responses to the arrest. Fans of the South actor are primarily unhappy about it, while some believe it exhibits a strong law and order. Amid all this, Arjun has recently returned home, and emotional footage of the moment has surfaced on the internet.

Allu Arjun’s Wife Gets Emotional During His Heartfelt Homecoming

Just a few hours ago, Allu Arjun returned home, and media outlets shared footage of the moment. In the video clip, the actor’s family members stride all the way to meet him. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, emotionally hugged him before breaking down in tears.

After the hug, the actor’s children also came forward to welcome their father. The South actor then gave an appreciative gesture to the media and stepped inside his home. The clip of the emotional moment went viral on social media.

Allu Arjun Gets An Interim Bail From The High Court Of Telangana

Initially, the court issued a judicial custody order for 14 days for the Pushpa actor. However, when a plea was made in front of the High Court of Telangana. This resulted in the star being granted interim bail. The interim bail authorized him to return home after all the chaos of the past 24 hours. Arjun fans are indeed pleased after this decision from the High Court.

What Was The Real Reason Behind Allu Arjun’s Arrest?

For those who might not know, Allu Arjun was arrested following the death of a woman during the premiere of his recent film Pushpa 2. The incident occurred due to a stampede-like situation that arose at the Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad when the actor visited the venue. The tragic loss of the 39-year-old woman was the reason behind Arjun’s arrest.

