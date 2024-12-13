It’s been a difficult day for Allu Arjun, who was arrested by the police in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case. The Pushpa 2 actor, who was taken into custody earlier this morning, got into an alleged spat with the officials. Scroll below to know what went wrong!

A video is going viral all over the internet, highlighting all that happened minutes before the arrest. Allu Arjun was standing below his house. He wore Pushpa 2 merchandise, and the police officers were waiting for him to finish his cup of coffee. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, brother, Allu Sirish, and father, Allu Aravind, supported him as they were by his side.

After finishing his coffee, Pushpa 2 superstar told the officials, “We can go now, sir, I’m done with my coffee.” The officials then told him they were cooperating and honoring everything he wanted. To this, Allu Arjun clapped back, “Sir, you haven’t honored anything. I told you I wanted to change my clothes and send one person up with me. You’re not wrong to take me in, but it’s too much to come up to my bedroom. That’s not good.”

Before sitting in the police vehicle, Allu was also seen giving a peck on the cheeks to his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. She smiled but was visibly worried about him. On the other hand, his father, Allu Aravind, is sitting on the commute and wants to go with him to the police station. But the actor made his father get out of the jeep and said, “Only I should get whatever credit comes out of this, be it good or bad.”

The actor is now being taken to Osmania General Hospital for medical examination.

It looks like the South superstar was allowed to change his clothes, but the police accompanied him to his room while he was doing that. Another video featured him in a t-shirt while the officials accompanied him on the escalator.

On December 4, Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to attend a premiere of Pushpa 2. The management reportedly did not make the necessary provisions to ensure the actor’s smooth entry and exit. Fans mobbed him, and a stampede took place at the venue. The unfortunate incident led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi. Her son, who is a fan of the actor, is also in critical condition.

