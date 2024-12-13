The success of Pushpa 2 is being celebrated all across the nation. However, an unfortunate incident happened as Allu Arjun surprised the cine-goers with his attendance at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. Fans went berserk, which led to a stampede and the death of a 35-year-old woman. The actor has been arrested a while ago. Below are all the details you need!

The incident took place on December 4. A legal case had been filed against the management of Sandhya Theatre, Allu Arjun, and his security team. Reportedly, BNS section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) r/w 3(5) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt) have been leveled against the accused. Police officials claimed they were not informed about the surprising arrival of Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa 2 for the premiere.

The family of the deceased (Revathi, 35 years old) had filed a case at the Chikkadpally police station. It is also to be noted that her son, who is a fan of the Pushpa 2 actor, was also the victim of the stampede and is reportedly in critical condition. On Friday, the police arrived at his home and arrested Allu Arjun.

Previously, the owner of Sandhya Theatre and two other employees were arrested in the case. During the probe, it was found that the theatre owner did not make the necessary provisions to manage the crowd. There was also no separate exit or entry for the actor and his team.

Allu Arjun had previously approached the Telangana High Court, seeking to clear his name in the case, but the matter has not yet come up for a hearing.

On December 6, Allu expressed his disappointment with the incident. He issued a public apology and announced a compensation of Rs 25 lacs for the family. He wrote on X/Twitter, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey.”

Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Shares New Photo Of Daughter Klin Kaara: “Truly Blessed”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News