Upasana Kamineni Konidela is an active social media celebrity. She keeps sharing pictures with her husband, Ram Charan, and details about their daughter Klin Kaara. So far, they have not published clear images of Klin Kaara, but today, Upasana shared a picture in which we can catch a glimpse of the Mega Varasuralu.

“Klin Kaara is truly blessed to join her Great Grandparents at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Pavithrotsavamulu at @HospitalsApollo temple today. Seeing her in her Thatha’s arms reminds me of my childhood 🥰 This temple holds a very special place in my heart, and this moment = priceless 🙏 Om Namo Venkatesaya” wrote Upasana on her X profile.

Upasana shared a picture of her father holding Klin Kaara while her grandfather is offering prayers to Lord Balaji. There are a lot of positive comments for the picture about the cute Klin Kaara.

Klin Kaara was born on June 20, 2023, and is the couple’s first child. Her name is unique and has a deep meaning. It is inspired by the Hindu sacred mantra Lalitha Sahasranamam and is said to represent a transformative and purifying energy that leads to spiritual awakening. Upasana‘s mother originally wanted to name her Klin Kaara, but it did not happen. However, the name was instead given to her daughter.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been sharing photos and videos of their daughter on social media. However, they wanted to hide Klin Kaara’s face from the public’s attention. The kid’s glimpse has not been showcased anywhere so far.

On the work front, Ram Charan‘s next film is Game Changer. Shankar is the director. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film. Dil Raju is the movie’s producer. The movie will be released on January 10th, 2025.

