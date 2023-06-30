Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan recently embraced parenthood with the birth of their baby girl. The couple bestowed their bundle of joy with a beautiful name in a traditional naming ceremony. The elated grandfather, mega star Chiranjeevi took to social media to announce the baby girl’s name with a heart-warming post. The newborn is named Klin Kaara Konidela, taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, a sacred Hindu text, that lists thousand names of the Hindu mother Goddess Lalita Devi. The name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. View the post here.

Upasana, known for graciously sharing glimpses of her life’s important milestones with her fans and followers, delighted her fans once again by offering behind-the-scenes snippets from the ceremony. The event was adorned with exquisite decor, featuring a mango tree embellished with an array of pristine white flowers, that created a spiritual and serene atmosphere. The beautiful arrangements and ambiance of the ceremony were expertly handled by Dinaz Noria, a renowned event designer known for her flawless execution of designs that seamlessly blend luxury and tradition. The decor created an enchanting atmosphere that added warmth and positivity to the celebrations.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan, welcomed their baby girl on June 20, 2023 with their parents Chiranjeevi & Surekha Konidela, and Shobana & Anil Kamineni by their side. As they embark on their journey of parenthood, they are overwhelmed with the blessings and joy that come with nurturing their little one.

Ram Charan and Upasana’s commitment to their cultural heritage is evident in their choice of name, signifying their deep-rooted values and spiritual beliefs. The naming ceremony was attended by close family and friends, who joined in celebrating the arrival of the newest member of the family. The couple expressed their gratitude to their well-wishers, family and friends for their unwavering support, love and blessings.

