After ‘Thalapathi’ Vijay got in a legal tangle for promoting tobacco in a song of his new movie ‘Leo’, the makers have added a smoking disclaimer to the track titled ‘Naa Ready’.

A case has been filed against the Tamil superstar under the Narcotic Act for promoting tobacco smoking in the song.

After getting harsh criticism, the makers have added a smoking disclaimer to the song on streaming portal YouTube. No scenes have been deleted from the song. The disclaimers can only be seen in just certain scenes.

The song ‘Naa Ready’ features the actor dancing with cigarettes in his mouth and Selvam, a social activist from Korukkupet in Chennai, had filed a case against Vijay’s song.

The song was crooned by Thalapathy Vijay while south Indian music sensation, Anirudh Ravichandr did the music. ‘Leo’ is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and will have Trisha in the lead role. Trisha and Vijay are uniting after fourteen years in a movie.

As fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Leo, rumour has it that Thalapathy Vijay’s film rights have reportedly been sold for a hefty sum, and it has become a hot topic in B-Town as fans impatiently await the arrival of Leo. Leo, which has music by Anirudh, has sold its digital and music rights for a whopping Rs 220 crore.

The theatre industry is reported to be the producers’ current area of interest. Insiders in the movie business claim that the Telugu state theatricals were estimated at Rs 25 crore, while the Kerala rights reportedly sold for Rs 15 crore.

Sanjay Dutt is playing a major role in the movie as an antagonist. The film is scheduled for a theater release on October 19,2023.

