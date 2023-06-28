After Master’s massive success, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj are reuniting for the film Leo. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to know the updates. As the filming of the flick is near completion, it is now making headlines due to the huge business it will reportedly do before release.

On social media, fans have been posting frequent updates as the Tamil movie approaches theatres on October 19. Amongst many updates, pictures of the lead star Vijay shooting in Andhra Pradesh for the film went viral. In the pics, people were seen taking selfies with him.

As fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Leo, rumour has it that Thalapathy Vijay’s film rights have reportedly been sold for a hefty sum, and it has become a hot topic in B-Town as fans impatiently await the arrival of Leo. Leo, which has music by Anirudh, has sold its digital and music rights for a whopping Rs 220 crore. The theatre industry is reported to be the producers’ current area of interest. Insiders in the movie business claim that the Telugu state theatricals were estimated at Rs 25 crore, while the Kerala rights reportedly sold for Rs 15 crore.

When Lokesh Kanagrah‘s film is being compared to Vijay‘s previous film Varisu theatrical rights, the latter in the Telugu region was reportedly quoted at Rs 18 crore as per Track Tollywood, and since this film was much larger, the number of Rs 25 crore was quoted. Regarding the theatrical rights for Karnataka, it is said that Varisu’s rights were sold for Rs 8 crore so that Leo could be sold for at least Rs 12 crore. It’s been reported that the film’s producers, Seven Screen Studio, will release Leo on their own in Tamil Nadu. Leo may easily earn Rs 100 crore in the film trade talks because Varisu was sold for Rs 70 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Leo may also make a total of Rs 422 crore due to the anticipated Rs 50 crore profit from the foreign rights. Leo’s budget is believed to be over Rs 275 crore, while no official figures have been made available. If these figures are as precise as they are stated to be, Leo would earn handsomely from this circumstance.

