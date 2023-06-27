Tamil superstar, Thalapathy Vijay is in a legal tangle for promoting tobacco in a song in his new movie ‘Leo’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. A case has been filed against him under the Narcotic Act for promoting tobacco smoking in the song.

The song ‘Naa Reddy’ features the actor dancing with cigarettes in his mouth, and Selvam, a social activist from Korukkupet in Chennai, has filed a case against Vijay’s song.

The activist, in his complaint, stated that the song promotes rowdyism and drug addiction. Selvam also blamed Thalapathy Vijay for dancing with a cigarette in his mouth and consuming alcohol. In the petition before the Chennai Commissioner of Police, Selvam said that the song ‘Naa Reddy’ has gone viral and would provoke youngsters to do drugs. He filed an online petition on June 25.

Selvam has said that he will also move the court to take action against the actor for promoting alcohol and tobacco in the song.

It may be noted that Thalapathy Vijay had felicitated the top three rankers of SSLC and plus two students in each constituency of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. He urged the students to uphold moral values during his speech at the function. However, critics are of the opinion that Vijay was preaching something and practising something else.

The song ‘Naa Reddy’ in the movie ‘Leo’ has received wide acceptance, with the song crooned by Thalapathy Vijay while South Indian music sensation Anirudh Ravichander made the music.

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will have Trisha in the lady lead role. Trisha and Vijay are uniting after fourteen years in a movie. Sanjay Dutt is playing a major role in the movie as an antagonist.

The film is scheduled for a theatre release on October 19, 2023.

