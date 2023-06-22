Thalapathy Vijay is currently occupied with the highly-anticipated Leo. It marks the reunion of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the success of Master. After the critical acclaim and tremendous box office success of Vikram, Lokesh has become one of the most sought-after directors in India and as a result, his next is carrying a huge hype. Keep reading to know more!

Last worked on Master, the duo of Vijay and Lokesh is back and fans are excited. As we all know, the director is busy developing his own universe and has already a foundation with Vikram, which also had a reference to Karthi’s Kaithi. Now, the upcoming thriller too is said to be a part of the universe and the audiences are looking forward to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per Track Tollywood’s report, it is learnt that the makers of Leo have quoted 25 crores for the theatrical rights in the Telugu states. This is considered to be a huge amount because Thalapathy Vijay’s career-best collection in the Telugu states is 15 crores. For Lokesh Kanagaraj, it’s 20 crores. So, the demand of 25 crores is considered a record price.

Thalapathy Vijay has a huge following in the Telugu states and his previous films too did well here, so it’s highly possible that Leo might get sold at a quoted price. Also, the film already carries a huge pre-release buzz for itself in the region.

Meanwhile, it was recently learnt that Leo’s theatrical rights in Kerala had been sold at 16 crores, which is the all-time highest for any film in Kerala. It is being said that the film will need to earn over 40 crores gross in the state to enter into a safe zone.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Not Nayanthara Or Samantha Ruth Prabhu But This Beauty Is Reportedly South’s Highest-Paid Actress By Charging A Whopping Fee Of 10 Crores For Her Next, Any Guesses?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News