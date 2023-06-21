Kannada superstar Yash is a name known all across India and many parts of the world thanks to his impactful performance as Raja Krishnappa Bairya, aka Rocky, in both the KGF films. While KGF: Chapter 2 was released in April 2022 and minted 1230 crores (across all languages), the actor has yet to announce his next. While fans wait for an announcement from him, rumours regarding him being offered and rejecting Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan have also been making the headlines.

Now, while visiting his hometown Mysore with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids, the KGF actor interacted with a couple of media people and got candid about Yash19 (his next film) and rumours of him being part of Ramayan – a film that will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Alia Bhatt as Goddess Sita. Read on to know all he said.

A Twitter user named Bhargavi took to the micro-blogging platform and shared a less-than-a-minute-long video of Yash interacting with the media. Captioned “@TheNameIsYash explaining the reason behind the delay of #Yash19. #Yash #YashBoss”, the clip sees the actor carrying his daughter while his wife stands closely with their son.

In the video – as transcribed and translated by Pinkvilla, Yash first opens up about Yash19, saying, “The responsibility of the audience is on me, there is no delay, the work is going on continuously. The whole world is awaited, and the movie will be announced very shortly.” Earlier reports claimed that the actor’s next would be alongside South actress Pooja Hegde. But there is no official announcement.

Talking about Bollywood and if he’s rejected playing Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Alia Bhatt as Goddess Sita. Reacting to the rumours of being approached for the project and reportedly turning it down, Yash was quoted saying, “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t worry about rumors”.

