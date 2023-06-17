Adipurush mania has started to rule the box office; however the film does not have a strong word of mouth in the Hindi belt. In fact, atheists and Ram Bhakts have outright rejected Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s film. Hindu sena has filed a petition against Om Raut’s magnum opus for hurting Hindu sentiments and mocking Ramayana.

However, the actors, including Sanon, who plays Janaki, have been offered all the sympathies to still pull off such a weird film on the pure basis of their acting prowess. The Heropanti actress’ act has been applauded by fans as she has done the best possible thing that could be done with this weak screenplay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But do you know that Kriti Sanon was not the original choice to play Janaki in the film? Adipurush casting went through a lot while searching for the perfect Sita. It was first reported that Anushka Sharma, who was on a break and then spending time with her newly born Vamika, would make a comeback from Adipurush.

After Zero, Anushka was on a break, and a report in Pinkvilla stated that the actress will make her comeback from Adipurush. It was also said that Om Raut had a meeting with her and she loved his vision and was excited to play Sita opposite Prabhas. But nothing materialised on this end, and the rumour soon died.

Next in the line to play Sita was Anushka Shetty. It would have been a casting scoop if Raut had also pulled the OG Baahubali cast for his film. However, it would have been a bad move since it would have been the toughest of time for Om Raut to bring out something fresh from their much-hyped chemistry. Anushka Shetty’s name was also dropped soon from the rumours which then moved to another actress.

Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh was approached for the film to play Janaki opposite Prabhas. She even accepted the offer and was ready to sign the dotted line. Keerthy and Prabhas would have made an even better couple. But the actress dropped this project at the last minute to sign a Rajinikanth film! Adipurush could have been her Bollywood debut.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is having a packed calendar with Maamannan, Bhola Shankar, Siren, Raghu Thantha, and Revolver Rita. She was supposed to make her Hindi film debut with Ajay Devgn‘s Maidaan, but she walked out of the film after multiple delays. Anushka Sharma is completing the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Express. While Anushka Shetty is filming Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Anushka Sharma Took A Sly Dig At Deepika Padukone’s Affair When Asked About Getting Stuck In A Lift With Ranveer Singh & Said, “I’ll Watch Ramleela”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News