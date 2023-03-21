Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian entertainers of all time. Even though he predominantly works in Kollywood, he possesses a crazy fan base all across the country, and people from different generations belong to his loyal fan base. However, there are some who aren’t fond of his work, and it seems that director Ameer Sultan is one of them. Keep reading to know more!

As we said above, Rajini is a megastar and is loved for his highly entertaining and larger-than-life persona. His films are known for their box office destruction, however, his films and style of acting had always received criticism from a section of the audience and filmmakers. Recently, Tamil director Ameer Sultan too took a dig at him getting honoured as ‘Best Actor’.

Ameer took a dig at Rajinikanth getting honoured as ‘Best Actor’ by the State Government Award committee in 2007 for Sivaji. While interacting with the media, he said, “Ask your conscience. Did Rajinikanth deserve that award?” as quoted by News18. He added, “There is no substitute for his entertainment factor but was there no one else who acted better than him that year?”

Ameer Sultan further said that now politics has entered into art and awards. “Awards recognition was different 30 years ago; now all awards, including the Oscars, are politicized,” the director quoted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. It was earlier expected to release during the summer of 2023. However, as per recent reports, the film has been shifted from its initial planned release. It is said that the superstar has charged over 100 crores for this film.

