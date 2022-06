Director Shankar Shanmugham, who has delivered some huge blockbusters with superstar Rajinikanth, called on the actor along with his daughter on the occasion of their film ‘Sivaji’ completing 15 years on Wednesday.

Advertisement

‘Sivaji’, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, had Rajinikanth playing an NRI who returns home to India with the dream of making education affordable to even the poor of the country.

Advertisement

Posting a picture of himself with Rajinikanth, Shankar on Twitter said, “Elated to have met our ‘Sivaji the Boss’ Rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking 15 years of ‘Sivaji’. Your energy, affection and positive aura made my day!”

Sources say that the meeting of the director Shankar with Rajinikanth lasted for a good 45 minutes during which period the two discussed a number of topics including the film industry and Shankar’s upcoming film with Ram Charan.

Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar, a doctor by profession who will also be making her debut as a heroine through director Muthiah’s ‘Viruman’, also posted a picture of herself with the superstar clicked on the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shankar Shanmugham (@shanmughamshankar)

“15 years of ‘Sivaji’! With the boss himself Rajinikanth sir,” she wrote.

Must Read: Suzhal: The Vortex Will Open The Global Floodgates For Tamil Streaming Series, Web Show To Release In 30+ Languages

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram