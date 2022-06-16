South movies are turning out to be huge surprises at the Worldwide box office. Whether it is RRR or Pushpa, most recent releases have worked wonders in terms of its collection. Adding to the list is action thriller Vikram. The film is yet another success and here’s what Kamal Haasan has to say about it.

Vikram has been directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj who now plans to create a universe of his own. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. There’s also a cameo by Suriya which is not only power-packed but also pulls audience to the theatres.

So far, after a run of 12 days, Vikram has crossed 300 crore mark at the box office. Kamal Haasan has not only been proud but is also talking about how nobody believed him when he said he could earn 300 crores in a snap. In addition, the veteran star talks about how he will use the money to repay his loans.

Kamal Haasan at a press conference said, “If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming (Vikram box office collection).”

Kamal Haasan added, “I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being.”

For the unversed, not just the lead star, Kamal Haasan is also a producer of Vikram.

