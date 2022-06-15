Mahendra Singh Dhoni, aka MS Dhoni, is regarded as one of the greatest cricket captains of all time. He holds some of the best records in the game. He is now retired from international cricket and is spending quality time with his family.

Advertisement

Often called Captain Cool, Dhoni is happily married to his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni for over a decade. Not many remember that he once dated south actress Raai Laxmi. The two were often spotted together around 2008-2009.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni and Raai Laxmi attended after parties of the Indian Premier League. The former captain was even seen attending her birthday bash along with his friend and Chennai Super Kings’ teammate Suresh Raina. However, later they broke up. Dhoni then went on to marry Sakshi.

The actress later in 2014 opened up about their break up during a conversation with Zee News. Julie 2 actress said, “I’ve begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar which won’t go away for a long time. I am surprised that people still have the energy and patience left to talk about it even now. Every time TV channels dig into Dhoni’s past, they make it a point to bring up our relationship. I dread to think that someday my kids in the future will see it on TV and ask me about it!”

Raai Laxmi further said, “I have had three or four relationships after Dhoni, but no one seems to have noticed it.”

Talking about their break-up, she said that it was a mutual decision and they both have moved on. “I knew him really well and don’t know if I can call it a relationship because it never worked out. We still have respect for each other. He has moved on and gotten married. That’s the end of the story. I am a very happy person right now and work is my priority,” she added.

So what do you think about Raai Laxmi and MS Dhoni’s relationship? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Prabhas Beats Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR To Become The Most Popular Male Telugu Film Star In Ormax’s Recent List!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram