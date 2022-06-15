Actress Aathmika, who was last seen in the Tamil action entertainer ‘Kodiyil Oruvan’, on Tuesday put out a small post on Instagram that gave the world a glimpse of her real self.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, whose films ‘Kaatteri’ and ‘Naragasooran’ are eagerly awaited, wrote, “This women has fought a thousand battles And still standing. Has cried a thousand tears� And still smiling.

Aathmika added, “Has been broken, betrayed, abandoned, rejected, but she still walks proud. Laughs loud, lives without fear, loves without doubt.”

“This women is beautiful. This women is humble. This women is ME! At times finding courage to be real also seems to be rare,” Aathmika concluded.

A few days ago, Aathmika had posted a recently clicked picture of hers and said, “Amidst all the hustling, paused for a moment to click this pic, just to reflect on how grateful I am to have you all! You mean a lot. Thank you!! Sending you only love, love, love and positivity.”

