Pooja Hedge is one of the most bankable actresses in not only the south industry but also Bollywood. The queen of hearts definitely has a strong hold on her fans with her mesmerizing looks. It’s a busy year for Pooja as she has a list of upcoming projects lined up for her.

Well, Hegde has once again bagged a jackpot of a project and this time it’s with India’s most loved actor who’s attained stardom in no time. Confused? well a hint, he is usually called ‘Rocky Bhai and is after the world. Still didn’t ring a bell? Then read on to know more!

According to reports, Pooja Hegde is all set to make her Kannada debut with pan-India superstar Yash. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

Reports by Sacnilk claim that Pooja Hegde has now been approached by the makers of Yash’s upcoming film which is all set to be directed by Narthan. It is to be noted that Narthan is pretty famous for his 2017 released blockbuster and critically acclaimed Kannada film Mufti. Returning to the topic, the above-mentioned reports claim that the makers of Yash 19 are now in talks with Hegde and in case there is an agreement then the makers would announce it soon. Isn’t that amazing news?

Yash and Pooja sharing screen space is no less than a gift by the makers.

Talking about Pooja’s professional career, the actress has some really good projects lined up. After starring in Radhe Shyam, Acharya and F3, Hegde is all set to star in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and JGM with Vijay Deverakonda.

Are you excited to see Pooja Hegde with Yash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

