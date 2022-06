National, xxx: ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, today announced the premiere of Radhe Shyam, one of the biggest films in the industry. Helmed by Director Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic period drama is now available on the platform. With the digital release on ZEE5, the film will be accessible to audience across 190+ countries in Hindi.

Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and will also see Bhagyashree and Krishnam Raju in prominent roles. Prabhas essays the role of Vikramaditya, a palmist while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana, his love interest in the film.

Radhe Shyam is a story of two individuals who have different beliefs. Vikramaditya (Prabhas) believes in the stars and not in love while Prerana (Pooja Hegde) believes in destiny. After meeting Dr Prerana, will Vikramaditya finally fall in love? Watch ZEE5 to know more about Vikramaditya and Prerana and witness their romantic story unfold!

