Every self-made actor in the entertainment industry has been through a stage in their career where they have started from a junior position and later made it big in the industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when KGF actor Yash worked as an assistant director in the Sandalwood film industry and would bring tea and cigarettes for directors on the sets and he absolutely hated it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It isn’t just the case in the entertainment industry but almost every industry treats their juniors and interns in the same way. Diet Sabya often does Q&A where juniors/interns in the media industry reveal such spine-chilling details about the industry and the kind of work they’re made to do.

Coming back to the topic, KGF star Yash once said in an interview with Tv9, “Everybody knows how assistant directors are treated in the industry. They are made to do everything but what an actual director does.”

Yash continued and added, “I was asked to bring breakfast, tea and cigarettes for the directors. It really hurt my ego and I asked myself, ‘Do I need to do all this?’ But, I didn’t want to go back home a failure. Many give up at this point in time. I stayed strong as I wanted to achieve something.”

In fact, the KGF star also revealed that his seniors and actors on the sets would stare at him if he would sit to have food with them on the same table.

Nonetheless, it only made him stronger and made him the man he is today. Yash is one of the most grounded actors in the Kannada film industry and treats everyone with respect.

